Winter Storm Warning issued November 25 at 1:47AM MST until November 27 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations
of 5 to 12 inches with locally higher amounts in the backcountry
above pass level.
* WHERE…The Bear River Range.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 10 AM Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Roads will become slick and hazardous, and visibility
will be poor at times. Travel could be very difficult, especially
on Highway 36 over Emigration Summit. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes.
Persons should consider avoiding travel during the warning period.
If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution.
Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such
items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets,
and extra clothing. Also take water, food, a first aid kit, and
anything else that would help you survive in case you become
stranded.
For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1, or visit 511.idaho.gov.