Winter Weather Advisory issued November 25 at 11:40AM MST until November 26 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Snow expected. Likelihood of minor to moderate impacts from

around 1 to 3 inches of snow is 60 percent, and 3 to 6 inches of

snow is less than 10 percent.

* WHERE…Lemhi Pass, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,

Salmon, and Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville.

* WHEN…From 8 AM to 8 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…For MINOR impacts from snow, expect a few inconveniences

to normal activities. Use caution while driving. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Tuesday evening commute, especially

over higher passes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…South of Baker, ID on ID-28 during the

afternoon there is the potential for a period of heavy snow.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.