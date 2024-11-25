Winter Weather Advisory issued November 25 at 11:40AM MST until November 26 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow expected. Likelihood of minor to moderate impacts from
around 1 to 3 inches of snow is 60 percent, and 3 to 6 inches of
snow is less than 10 percent.
* WHERE…Lemhi Pass, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,
Salmon, and Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville.
* WHEN…From 8 AM to 8 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…For MINOR impacts from snow, expect a few inconveniences
to normal activities. Use caution while driving. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Tuesday evening commute, especially
over higher passes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…South of Baker, ID on ID-28 during the
afternoon there is the potential for a period of heavy snow.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.