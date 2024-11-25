Winter Weather Advisory issued November 25 at 12:57PM MST until November 27 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches,

with locally higher amounts in the backcountry. The lowest totals

are expected in the Gem Valley, Bear Lake, and Montpelier.

* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Bear Lake Valley, Blackfoot Mountains,

and Caribou Range.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 10 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Roads will likely become slick and hazardous, and

visibility will be poor at times. Plan on slippery road

conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday

morning and evening commutes.

Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while

driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken

on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and

slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.

For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1, or visit 511.idaho.gov.