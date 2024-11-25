Winter Weather Advisory issued November 25 at 12:57PM MST until November 27 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches,
with locally higher amounts in the backcountry. The lowest totals
are expected in the Gem Valley, Bear Lake, and Montpelier.
* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Bear Lake Valley, Blackfoot Mountains,
and Caribou Range.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 10 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Roads will likely become slick and hazardous, and
visibility will be poor at times. Plan on slippery road
conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday
morning and evening commutes.
Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while
driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken
on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and
slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.
For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1, or visit 511.idaho.gov.