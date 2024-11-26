Winter Storm Warning issued November 26 at 12:22PM MST until November 27 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations
between 4 and 8 inches with locally higher amounts above pass
level in the backcountry.
* WHERE…Bear River Range.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Slick and hazardous road conditions will continue, and
visibility will be poor at times. Travel could be very difficult,
especially on Highway 36 over Emigration Summit. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute and any early holiday
travel today.
Persons should consider avoiding travel during the warning period.
If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution.
Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such
items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets,
and extra clothing. Also take water, food, a first aid kit, and
anything else that would help you survive in case you become
stranded.
For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1, or visit 511.idaho.gov.