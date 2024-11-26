Winter Weather Advisory issued November 26 at 11:46AM MST until November 27 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 8 inches.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming
Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Tuesday evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .