Winter Weather Advisory issued November 26 at 12:22PM MST until November 27 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 4 inches.
* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Bear Lake Valley, Blackfoot Mountains,
and Caribou Range.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Slick and hazardous road conditions will continue, and
visibility will be poor at times. The hazardous conditions could
impact the evening commute and any early holiday travel today.
Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while
driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken
on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and
slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.
For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1, or visit 511.idaho.gov.