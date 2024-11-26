Winter Weather Advisory issued November 26 at 6:53AM MST until November 27 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 5
inches.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole, South Lincoln County, and Star Valley.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .