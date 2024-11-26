Winter Weather Advisory issued November 26 at 6:53AM MST until November 27 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 10

inches.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming

Ranges.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .