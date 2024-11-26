Winter Weather Advisory issued November 26 at 9:27AM MST until November 26 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Snow. Likelihood of developing or ongoing minor to moderate

impacts from around 1 to 3 inches of snow is 30 percent, and 3 to

6 inches of snow is less than 10 percent.

* WHERE…Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Bannock Pass,

Lemhi Pass, Salmon, and Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…For MINOR impacts from snow, expect a few inconveniences

to normal activities. Use caution while driving. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Tuesday evening commute, especially

over higher passes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.