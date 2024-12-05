Dense Fog Advisory issued December 5 at 1:06AM MST until December 5 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…Bear Lake Valley, including the towns of Montpelier,

Paris, Bloomington, Georgetown, and Saint Charles. This also

includes the portion of U S Route 89 through the Bear Lake valley.

* WHEN…Until noon MST today.

* IMPACTS…Low visibility will make driving conditions hazardous.

If driving, slow down, use your low beam or special fog headlights,

and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.