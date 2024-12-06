Skip to Content
Dense Fog Advisory issued December 6 at 1:38AM MST until December 6 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Visibility less than one quarter of a mile in dense fog.

* WHERE…Bear Lake Valley, including the towns of Montpelier,
Paris, Georgetown, Bennington, Bloomington, Saint Charles, and
Fish Haven.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
Dense fog can also deposit a thin layer of ice, commonly called
Black Ice, on road surfaces and sidewalks, making them extremely
slick.
If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights or special fog
lights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

National Weather Service

