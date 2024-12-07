Dense Fog Advisory issued December 7 at 1:23AM MST until December 7 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…Bear Lake Valley, including the towns of Georgetown,
Bennington, Montpelier, Paris, Bloomington, Saint Charles, and
Fish Haven. This includes U S Route 89 in Bear Lake County
* WHEN…Until noon MST today.
* IMPACTS…Low visibility will make driving conditions hazardous.
If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights or special fog
lights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.