Dense Fog Advisory issued December 7 at 1:23AM MST until December 7 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* IMPACTS…Low visibility will make driving conditions hazardous. If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights or special fog lights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

* WHERE…Bear Lake Valley, including the towns of Georgetown, Bennington, Montpelier, Paris, Bloomington, Saint Charles, and Fish Haven. This includes U S Route 89 in Bear Lake County

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

