Skip to Content
Alerts

Dense Fog Advisory issued December 7 at 1:23AM MST until December 7 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Updated
today at 9:48 AM
Published 1:23 AM

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…Bear Lake Valley, including the towns of Georgetown,
Bennington, Montpelier, Paris, Bloomington, Saint Charles, and
Fish Haven. This includes U S Route 89 in Bear Lake County

* WHEN…Until noon MST today.

* IMPACTS…Low visibility will make driving conditions hazardous.
If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights or special fog
lights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content