Special Weather Statement issued December 7 at 12:39PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a Special Weather Statement from the National Weather
Service in Riverton.
* WHAT…Periods of snow. Accumulations of 3 to 6 inches with
locally higher amounts in the Tetons and southwest Yellowstone
Park. Northern Yellowstone Park will see 2 to 4 inches of snow.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park and Teton Mountains
* WHEN…Snow begins around 11 PM Saturday with light snow
continuing through Sunday night.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists should watch for slick and snow
covered roads as well as rapid changes in visibility, including
over Teton and Togwotee passes. Travel in the backcountry may be
difficult at times.