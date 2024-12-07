Special Weather Statement issued December 7 at 12:39PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a Special Weather Statement from the National Weather

Service in Riverton.

* WHAT…Periods of snow. Accumulations of 3 to 6 inches with

locally higher amounts in the Tetons and southwest Yellowstone

Park. Northern Yellowstone Park will see 2 to 4 inches of snow.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park and Teton Mountains

* WHEN…Snow begins around 11 PM Saturday with light snow

continuing through Sunday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists should watch for slick and snow

covered roads as well as rapid changes in visibility, including

over Teton and Togwotee passes. Travel in the backcountry may be

difficult at times.