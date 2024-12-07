Special Weather Statement issued December 7 at 3:18AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a Special Weather Statement from the National Weather
Service in Riverton.
* WHAT…Periods of snow. Accumulations of 3 to 6 inches with
locally higher amounts in the Tetons and southwest Yellowstone
Park. Northern Yellowstone Park will see 2 to 4 inches of snow.
* WHERE…Yellowstone Park and the Tetons.
* WHEN…After midnight tonight through Sunday evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists should watch for slick and snow
covered roads as well as rapid changes in visibility, including
over Teton and Togwotee passes.