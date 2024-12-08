Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued December 8 at 2:51AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Published 2:51 AM

This is a Special Weather Statement from the National Weather
Service in Riverton.

* WHAT…Periods of snow. Total accumulations of 3 to 6 inches
with locally higher amounts in the Tetons and southwest
Yellowstone Park. Northern Yellowstone Park will see 2 to 4
inches of snow.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park and Teton Mountains

* WHEN…Through tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists should watch for slick and snow
covered roads as well as rapid changes in visibility, including
over Teton and Togwotee passes. Travel in the backcountry may be
difficult at times.

National Weather Service

