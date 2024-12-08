Special Weather Statement issued December 8 at 2:51AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a Special Weather Statement from the National Weather

Service in Riverton.

* WHAT…Periods of snow. Total accumulations of 3 to 6 inches

with locally higher amounts in the Tetons and southwest

Yellowstone Park. Northern Yellowstone Park will see 2 to 4

inches of snow.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park and Teton Mountains

* WHEN…Through tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists should watch for slick and snow

covered roads as well as rapid changes in visibility, including

over Teton and Togwotee passes. Travel in the backcountry may be

difficult at times.