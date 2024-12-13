Winter Storm Warning issued December 13 at 12:29PM MST until December 15 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 16
inches expected (70 percent chance). Winds gusting as high as 50
mph.
* WHERE…Wind River Mountains West and Salt River and Wyoming
Ranges.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Saturday to 5 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible along
mountain passes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There is about a 20 percent chance for more
snow than currently forecasted along the Salt River and western
Wind River Ranges. High end amounts of around 20 inches would be
the result (90 percent chance of 20 inches or less).
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .