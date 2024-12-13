Winter Storm Warning issued December 13 at 12:29PM MST until December 15 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 16

inches expected (70 percent chance). Winds gusting as high as 50

mph.

* WHERE…Wind River Mountains West and Salt River and Wyoming

Ranges.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Saturday to 5 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible along

mountain passes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There is about a 20 percent chance for more

snow than currently forecasted along the Salt River and western

Wind River Ranges. High end amounts of around 20 inches would be

the result (90 percent chance of 20 inches or less).

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .