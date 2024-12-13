Winter Storm Warning issued December 13 at 12:29PM MST until December 15 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2

feet expected (80 percent chance) for the Tetons. Total

accumulations of 12 to 18 inches expected (80 percent chance) for

the Gros Ventres.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Saturday to 5 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible, especially

for Teton Pass where more than foot is likely (75 percent chance).

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…High end amounts for the higher elevations of

the Tetons are around 30 inches (20 percent chance of more than 30

inches).

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .