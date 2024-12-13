Winter Storm Warning issued December 13 at 2:36PM MST until December 15 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and

10 inches below 7000 feet with locally higher amounts closer to 12

inches in the Ketchum area. Total snow accumulations between 10

and 14 inches above 7000 feet.

* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Frank Church Wilderness,

Lost River Valley, Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, Sun Valley Region, Wood

River Foothills, Beaverhead – Lemhi Highlands, and Arco/Mud Lake

Desert.

* WHEN…From 2 AM Saturday to 5 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 for the latest road

conditions.