Winter Storm Warning issued December 13 at 2:36PM MST until December 15 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and

10 inches below 7000 feet. Total snow accumulations between 10 and

14 inches above 7000 feet with locally higher totals above pass

level. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph Saturday night through

Sunday.

* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,

Teton Valley, Bear River Range, and Caribou Range.

* WHEN…From 8 AM Saturday to 5 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 for the latest road

conditions.