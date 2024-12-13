Winter Storm Warning issued December 13 at 7:20PM MST until December 15 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and
19 inches.
* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Frank Church Wilderness,
Lost River Valley, Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, Sun Valley Region, Wood
River Foothills, Beaverhead – Lemhi Highlands, and Arco/Mud Lake
Desert.
* WHEN…From 2 AM Saturday to 5 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 for the latest road
conditions.