Winter Storm Warning issued December 13 at 7:20PM MST until December 15 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and
20 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,
Teton Valley, Bear River Range, and Caribou Range.
* WHEN…From 8 AM Saturday to 5 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 for the latest road
conditions.