Winter Weather Advisory issued December 13 at 12:29PM MST until December 15 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8

inches expected (70 percent confidence). Jackson town is likely

(70 percent chance) to get 4 to 6 inches, though there is a 20

percent chance to receive up to 9 inches.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Saturday to 5 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. South to southwest wind

gusts of 20 to 30 mph occur Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .