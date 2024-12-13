Winter Weather Advisory issued December 13 at 12:29PM MST until December 15 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 6

inches expected (90 percent chance) for a majority of the park.

Higher totals expected for Madison and Pitchstone Plateaus, where

15 to 25 inches are expected (80 percent chance). Winds gusting as

high as 30 mph, with isolated higher gusts.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Saturday to 5 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Snow

combined with wind may limit visibilities at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches

expected near Old Faithful and accumulations of 1 to 3 inches

expected near Mammoth.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .