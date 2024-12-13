Winter Weather Advisory issued December 13 at 2:36PM MST until December 15 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 5
inches below 6000 feet. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 10
inches above 6000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph late
Saturday night through Sunday.
* WHERE…Blackfoot Mountains and Upper Snake River Plain.
* WHEN…From 8 AM Saturday to 11 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 for the latest
road conditions.