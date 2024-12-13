Winter Weather Advisory issued December 13 at 2:36PM MST until December 15 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 5

inches below 6000 feet. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 10

inches above 6000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph late

Saturday night through Sunday.

* WHERE…Blackfoot Mountains and Upper Snake River Plain.

* WHEN…From 8 AM Saturday to 11 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 for the latest

road conditions.