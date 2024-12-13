Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 13 at 2:36PM MST until December 15 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Published 2:36 PM

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 5
inches below 6000 feet. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 10
inches above 6000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph late
Saturday night through Sunday.

* WHERE…Blackfoot Mountains and Upper Snake River Plain.

* WHEN…From 8 AM Saturday to 11 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 for the latest
road conditions.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content