Winter Weather Advisory issued December 13 at 7:43PM MST until December 15 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 for the latest road conditions.

* WHEN…From 8 AM Saturday to 11 AM MST Sunday.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

