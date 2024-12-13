Winter Weather Advisory issued December 13 at 7:43PM MST until December 15 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Areas near Carey and northward will get 4 to
8 inches of snow. Areas south of Richfield will get very little
snow, up to around 1 inch of snow. The Lost River Range will get 4
to 11 inches of snow.
* WHERE…Lost River Range and Shoshone/Lava Beds.
* WHEN…From 2 AM Saturday to 5 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 for the latest
road conditions.