Winter Weather Advisory issued December 13 at 7:43PM MST until December 15 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Areas near Carey and northward will get 4 to

8 inches of snow. Areas south of Richfield will get very little

snow, up to around 1 inch of snow. The Lost River Range will get 4

to 11 inches of snow.

* WHERE…Lost River Range and Shoshone/Lava Beds.

* WHEN…From 2 AM Saturday to 5 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 for the latest

road conditions.