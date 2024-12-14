Winter Storm Warning issued December 14 at 1:14AM MST until December 15 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 16 inches
expected. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected along
South Pass. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges and the Western Wind River
Mountains.
* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 5 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible along
mountain passes, including Salt River Pass and South Pass.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Along South Pass, though snowfall amounts
will be lesser than the rest of the mountain range, very strong
winds with gusts around 50 mph will lead to periods of blowing
snow.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .