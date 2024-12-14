Winter Storm Warning issued December 14 at 1:14AM MST until December 15 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet

expected for the Tetons. Total accumulations of 6 to 10 inches

expected for the Gros Ventres.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 5 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible for Teton

Pass and Togwotee Pass. Travel along Teton Pass could be

especially difficult due to steady heavy snowfall rates near 1

inch per hour and winds gusting 25 to 35 mph. Travel in the

backcountry is not recommended.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .