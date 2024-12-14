Winter Storm Warning issued December 14 at 1:14AM MST until December 15 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet
expected for the Tetons. Total accumulations of 6 to 10 inches
expected for the Gros Ventres.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 5 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible for Teton
Pass and Togwotee Pass. Travel along Teton Pass could be
especially difficult due to steady heavy snowfall rates near 1
inch per hour and winds gusting 25 to 35 mph. Travel in the
backcountry is not recommended.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .