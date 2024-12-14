Winter Storm Warning issued December 14 at 12:07PM MST until December 15 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 16 inches

expected for the Salt River and Wyoming Ranges, and totals up to

25 inches for the western Wind River Mountains. Snow accumulations

of 2 to 5 inches are expected along South Pass. Winds gusting as

high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges and the Western Wind River

Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible along

mountain passes, including Salt River Pass and South Pass.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Along South Pass, though snowfall amounts

will be lesser than the rest of the mountain range, very strong

winds with gusts around 50 mph will lead to periods of blowing

snow.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .