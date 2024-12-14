Winter Storm Warning issued December 14 at 12:07PM MST until December 15 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet
expected for the Tetons, with near 30 inches at the highest
elevations. Total accumulations of 15 to 25 inches expected for
the Gros Ventres.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible for Teton
Pass and Togwotee Pass. Travel along Teton Pass could be
especially difficult due to steady heavy snowfall rates and winds
gusting 25 to 35 mph. Travel in the backcountry is not recommended.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .