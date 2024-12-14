Winter Storm Warning issued December 14 at 2:02PM MST until December 15 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 7

inches below 7 thousand feet. Additional snow accumulations

between 9 and 12 inches above 7 thousand feet with locally higher

amounts. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Frank Church Wilderness,

Lost River Valley, Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, Sun Valley Region, Wood

River Foothills, Beaverhead – Lemhi Highlands, and Arco/Mud Lake

Desert.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty

winds leading to blowing snow could reduce visibility at times.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 for the latest road

conditions.