Winter Storm Warning issued December 14 at 2:02PM MST until December 15 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 7
inches below 7 thousand feet. Additional snow accumulations
between 9 and 12 inches above 7 thousand feet with locally higher
amounts. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Frank Church Wilderness,
Lost River Valley, Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, Sun Valley Region, Wood
River Foothills, Beaverhead – Lemhi Highlands, and Arco/Mud Lake
Desert.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty
winds leading to blowing snow could reduce visibility at times.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 for the latest road
conditions.