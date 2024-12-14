Winter Storm Warning issued December 14 at 2:02PM MST until December 15 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 6 and 10

inches with higher totals between 10 and 15 inches above 7

thousand feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph through Sunday

morning.

* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,

Teton Valley, Bear River Range, and Caribou Range.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty

winds leading to blowing snow could reduce visibility at times.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 for the latest road

conditions.