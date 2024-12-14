Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Storm Warning issued December 14 at 2:02PM MST until December 15 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Updated
today at 10:36 PM
Published 2:02 PM

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 6 and 10
inches with higher totals between 10 and 15 inches above 7
thousand feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph through Sunday
morning.

* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,
Teton Valley, Bear River Range, and Caribou Range.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty
winds leading to blowing snow could reduce visibility at times.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 for the latest road
conditions.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content