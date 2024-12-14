Skip to Content
Winter Storm Warning issued December 14 at 5:57AM MST until December 15 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 10 and 21
inches above 7 thousand feet and 6 to 12 inches below 7 thousand
feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Frank Church Wilderness,
Lost River Valley, Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, Sun Valley Region, Wood
River Foothills, Beaverhead – Lemhi Highlands, and Arco/Mud Lake
Desert.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 for the latest road
conditions.

National Weather Service

