Winter Storm Warning issued December 14 at 5:57AM MST until December 15 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 10 and 21

inches above 7 thousand feet and 6 to 12 inches below 7 thousand

feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Frank Church Wilderness,

Lost River Valley, Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, Sun Valley Region, Wood

River Foothills, Beaverhead – Lemhi Highlands, and Arco/Mud Lake

Desert.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 for the latest road

conditions.