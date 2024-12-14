Winter Storm Warning issued December 14 at 5:57AM MST until December 15 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and

10 inches below 7 thousand feet and between 10 and 15 inches above

7 thousand feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,

Teton Valley, Bear River Range, and Caribou Range.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 for the latest road

conditions.