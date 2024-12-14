Winter Weather Advisory issued December 14 at 11:45AM MST until December 15 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Snow expected. Likelihood of minor to moderate impacts from

around 1 to 3 inches of snow is 100 percent, and 3 to 6 inches of

snow is 50 percent.

* WHERE…Lemhi Pass, Shoup, Williams Creek Summit, Highway 28

Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville,

Bannock Pass.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…For MODERATE impacts from snow, expect disruptions to

normal activities. Hazardous traveling conditions. Use extra

caution while driving. Closures and disruptions to infrastructure

may occur.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.