Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 14 at 11:45AM MST until December 15 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT

By
Published 11:45 AM

* WHAT…Snow expected. Likelihood of minor to moderate impacts from
around 1 to 3 inches of snow is 100 percent, and 3 to 6 inches of
snow is 50 percent.

* WHERE…Lemhi Pass, Shoup, Williams Creek Summit, Highway 28
Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville,
Bannock Pass.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…For MODERATE impacts from snow, expect disruptions to
normal activities. Hazardous traveling conditions. Use extra
caution while driving. Closures and disruptions to infrastructure
may occur.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content