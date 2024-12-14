Winter Weather Advisory issued December 14 at 1:14AM MST until December 15 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8 inches

expected.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 5 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. South to southwest wind

gusts of 20 to 30 mph occur Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .