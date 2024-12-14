Winter Weather Advisory issued December 14 at 1:14AM MST until December 15 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 6 inches

expected for a majority of the Park. Higher totals are expected

for Madison and Pitchstone Plateaus, where 15 to 25 inches are

expected.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 5 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Travel in

the backcountry is not recommended.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches

expected near Old Faithful and accumulations of 1 to 3 inches

expected near Mammoth.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .