Winter Weather Advisory issued December 14 at 12:07PM MST until December 15 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8 inches
expected.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. South to southwest wind
gusts of 20 to 30 mph occur Saturday night into Sunday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Jackson Town has about a 20 percent chance to
get up to 9 inches of snow. Heaviest snow occurs Saturday
afternoon and evening.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .