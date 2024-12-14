Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 14 at 2:02PM MST until December 15 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Updated
today at 10:36 PM
Published 2:02 PM

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 5 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph early Sunday.

* WHERE…Blackfoot Mountains and Upper Snake River Plain.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds leading to
blowing snow could reduce visibility at times.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 for the latest
road conditions.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content