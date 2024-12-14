Winter Weather Advisory issued December 14 at 2:02PM MST until December 15 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 5 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph early Sunday.
* WHERE…Blackfoot Mountains and Upper Snake River Plain.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds leading to
blowing snow could reduce visibility at times.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 for the latest
road conditions.