* WHAT…Snow. Accumulations near Carey and northward 4 to 8

inches. South of Richfield around 1 inch. The lost River Range 8

to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Lost River Range and Shoshone/Lava Beds.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 for the latest

road conditions.