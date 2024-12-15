Winter Storm Warning issued December 15 at 10:39AM MST until December 15 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. Winds
gusting as high as 40 mph through the afternoon.
* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,
Teton Valley, Bear River Range, and Caribou Range.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing and drifting
snow due to gusty winds will continue to reduce visibility and
impact travel.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 for the latest road
conditions.