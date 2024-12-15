Winter Storm Warning issued December 15 at 11:46PM MST until December 17 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 2 feet

for the Tetons and up to a foot for the Gros Ventres.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Monday to 5 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday

morning commutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .