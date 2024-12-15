Winter Storm Warning issued December 15 at 12:07AM MST until December 15 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches
expected for the Salt River and Wyoming Ranges, and totals over a
foot for the western Wind River Mountains. Additional snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected along South Pass.
Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges and the Western Wind River
Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible along
mountain passes, including Salt River Pass and South Pass.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .