Winter Storm Warning issued December 15 at 12:07AM MST until December 15 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches

expected for the Salt River and Wyoming Ranges, and totals over a

foot for the western Wind River Mountains. Additional snow

accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected along South Pass.

Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges and the Western Wind River

Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible along

mountain passes, including Salt River Pass and South Pass.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .