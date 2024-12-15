Winter Storm Warning issued December 15 at 12:07AM MST until December 15 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations over a foot

expected for the Tetons, with up to 18 inches at the highest

elevations. Additional accumulations around a foot expected for

the Gros Ventres.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible for Teton

Pass and Togwotee Pass. Travel along Teton Pass could be

especially difficult due to steady heavy snowfall rates and winds

gusting 25 to 35 mph.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .