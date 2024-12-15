Winter Storm Warning issued December 15 at 4:49AM MST until December 15 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 6 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,
Teton Valley, Bear River Range, and Caribou Range.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 for the latest road
conditions.