Winter Weather Advisory issued December 15 at 11:46PM MST until December 17 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8
inches.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Monday to 5 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .