Winter Weather Advisory issued December 15 at 11:46PM MST until December 17 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to a foot. Winds

gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…From 1 PM Monday to 5 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday

morning commutes, including Salt River Pass.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .