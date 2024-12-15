Winter Weather Advisory issued December 15 at 11:46PM MST until December 17 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations over a foot for

southwestern portions of the park with less than 6 inches possible

from Mammoth Springs to Tower Junction.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Monday to 5 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday

morning commutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .