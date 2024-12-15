Winter Weather Advisory issued December 15 at 12:07AM MST until December 15 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches
expected for a majority of the Park. Higher totals are expected
for Madison and Pitchstone Plateaus, where an additional 10 to 14
inches are expected.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .