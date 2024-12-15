Winter Weather Advisory issued December 15 at 2:04PM MST until December 17 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 6
inches.
* WHERE…Blackfoot Mountains.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Monday to 11 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning
commutes. Gusty winds of 20 to 30 mph Monday night through Tuesday
morning could lead to blowing and drifting snow.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 for the latest
road conditions.